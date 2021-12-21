Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra nagar panchayat polls: Voting in 105 local body seats today

The counting of votes for the nagar panchayat seats will take place on Wednesday.
Published on Dec 21, 2021 10:34 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

A total of 105 nagar panchayat seats and two zilla parishads in 32 districts of Maharashtra went to polls on Tuesday keeping in mind Covid-19 protocols as per the guidelines of the state election commission.

The seats include 81 nagar panchayats whose term ended between April 2020 and May 2021, and 18 whose term will end in December 2021. Apart from these, there are also six newly formed panchayats.

“The election programme should be carried out by following the Covid-19 norms set by the Central and state governments. In this regard, instructions have been given to the District Collectors concerned to take action as per the guidelines issued by the State Election Commission,” state election commissioner UPS Madan had informed earlier.

Meanwhile, elections to the local bodies from other backward class (OBC) constituencies will be held on January 18 and the seats will be converted into general category based on the Supreme Court ruling.

The apex court had on December 15 ordered Maharashtra State Election Commission to issue a fresh notification to treat 27 per cent seats reserved for OBC as a general category for local body polls and commence the election process.

The counting of votes for today’s polls will be held December 22.

