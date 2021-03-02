Maharashtra: Teenager rapes 5-year-old girl in Pune
A 14-year-old boy allegedly raped a 5-year-old girl in Pune when she came to his house to watch TV, according to the police complaint lodged in the case.
“Her father was not home, and mother had gone out while when she went to his house to watch TV. We have sent her for medical examination, and he [the boy] has been apprehended,” said sub-inspector Pooja Kadam, who is investigating the case.
The teenager will be produced before a Juvenile Justice Board on Tuesday.
