Maharashtra to treat mucormycosis for free under MJPJAY scheme

The state government on Monday decided to treat patients suffering from mucormycosis under health scheme Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY), health minister Rajesh Tope said.

Mucormycosis is a rare fungal infection that is found in immunodeficient patients.

“In a few districts, patients suffering with Covid-19 and high diabetes have been found infected with a fungal infection called mucormycosis. Taking a serious cognisance of it, the state government has decided to provide free treatment to those infected with the disease under MJPJAY,” Tope told reporters in Jalna on Monday. “There is no need to panic as patients will have to keep diabetes under control by means of proper diet, regular exercise and advice from the doctors,” he added.

He said the state has also decided to create public awareness drive about the disease. “A delay in its treatment results in respiratory problems. It is also found to have an adverse effect on the brain and eyes. Its early diagnosis is necessary, and hence a public awareness drive will be undertaken,” Tope said.

MJPJAY facilitates cashless treatment of needy patients at government-empanelled hospitals for 1,100 diseases and surgeries . The state also made Covid-19 treatment free under the scheme.

Transfers put on hold till June 30

The state government on Monday decided to hold the transfers of all its employees till June 30 amid the surge in Covid-19 cases in the state. “Considering the rise in cases, no transfer, be it regular or those in exceptional cases, of the officials and employees will be made till June 30. Only those to be made for filling up vacant positions against retirement, necessary to deal with pandemic, or in case of a serious complaint should be allowed,” stated a government resolution by the general administration department.

