Prayagraj: Four-day workshop ‘Schools in the changing context’ held

Maharshi Patanjali Group of Schools organised a four-day workshop on ‘Schools in the changing context: challenges and possible solutions’ that concluded on Sunday.

Workshop underway at Radhakrishnan Hall of Patanjali Nursery School. (HT PHOTO)

Under the aegis of Maharshi Patanjali Group of Schools and Swaraj Vidyapeeth, this four-day workshop was organised at Radhakrishnan Hall of Patanjali Nursery School.

Principals and teachers of Patanjali Group of Schools including Alpona Dey, Nityanand Singh, Madhuri Srivastava and headmistress Vibha Srivastava attended the workshop along with educationists from different colleges of the city.

The resource person was Prof Rajeev Sharma, while other eminent speakers included Prof RC Tripathi, Geeta Sharma and Swapnil Srivastava from Swaraj Vidyapeeth. The workshop started with the lighting of the lamps. Principal of Patanjali Rishikul Nityanand Singh welcomed the educators.

The former faculty member of IIM-Ahmedabad, Prof Rajeev Sharma was the main speaker of the event. He underlined the importance of education in the changing context of the 21st century. He emphasised transforming the education and the schooling system by bringing a change in teachers and leaders of the school. He engaged the participants in the workshop through various activities to make teachers learn the virtues of trust, relationships, teamwork, etc.

The noted academician Prof RC Tripathi laid emphasis on the importance of ‘listening’ in learning and life. He also discussed the role of ‘motivation’ for study and learning. The role of parents and schools and their coordination in building a healthy educational environment was also discussed. He creatively engaged the participants in activities such as role-play, experience sharing, etc. which made the session practical and understandable.

The secretary of Maharshi Patanjali Group of Schools, Krishna Gupta, in her message, said that to bring changes in the field of education, more work needs to be done with the children, teachers and principals in the schools along with parents and the community members.

Members of the management committee of Maharshi Patanjali Group of Schools, Rekha Baid and Yashovardhan said that the more the dialogue is established between the school and the community, the more relevant will be the change in the personality of children.

Nityanand Singh, principal of Patanjali Rishikul School, while presenting the vote of thanks said that there is a need for radical change in the world of education because new minds must be nurtured for facing the challenges with positivity and living in harmony with self, family, society and nature.

