Maids in a pickle over cost of Covid tests; employers begin to cover charges

PUNE Housemaids, caregivers and domestic help are in a dilemma for fear of losing their monthly income in case there is a lockdown.

Maids have been asked to get the antigen rapid test done before they can go to work in various societies in the city.

Sampada Chattre works in Navi peth, and is going for her vaccination in this week. “It is better than taking the test, at least I will be assured that I can keep on working instead of being told to stay at home,” said Chattre.

Medha Thatte, general secretary of the Pune Sahar Molkarin Sanghatana, says, “The maids often ask me, if I do the test, what guarantee do I have that I won’t get corona? Some feel it is too expensive.”

Surekha Sathe has been working in Sopanbaug area since 2012 as a housemaid and feels herself lucky that the owners are willing to spend for her test.

“We don’t earn more than ₹5,000. It is not possible to test every 15 days,” says Sathe.

“In Sopanbaug, most of the societies are contemplating getting their maids RTPCR done, but we are not able to arrange lab technicians to collect the samples,” said Sachin Khandelwal a resident of the area.