Major spike in Punjab farm fires; 10,000 cases in two days

Patiala With paddy harvest set to end, a major spike in the farm fires in Punjab, especially in Malwa belt, has begun. Over 9,500 cases of stubble burning have been reported over the 48 hours leading to 5pm on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Sangrur, Barnala, Patiala, Ludhiana and adjoining regions, the case count is rising like wildfire. Monday (till 5pm) saw 4,397 cases, with 5,199 instances counted to Sunday. To date, Punjab has seen 42,330 cases, of these 70% have been reported over the past 10 days.

“There is major spike in the evening, and number is set to cross above 10,000 over the two days,” said an official, adding that the numbers were similar to those recorded last year.

A thick layer of smog has engulfed Malwa. Sangrur recorded 625 farm fires, followed by 580 in Moga, Ferozpur recorded 406, Barnala 332, Ludhiana 398, Patiala 275 farm fires.

Highest cases on Nov 8 over 3 years

On Monday (November 8), 4,793 cases were reported; the corresponding on the same date for 2020 was 3,453 and 335 in 2019. In terms of area, Patiala recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 337; it was 419 in the morning, which highlights massive farm fires during night hours. Ludhiana recorded 313 AQI, while Jalandhar recorded 314 AQI. An AQI between 300-400 is very poor; with 400-500 severe.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We tried our best to convince farmers, but they are adamant to burn it citing that diesel cost is too high to clear fields using machinery. If you have to stop farm fires, then you have to give some incentive to farmers for handling of paddy straw or provide them platform where they can sell it. This is missing in Punjab, so we see farm fires even as we have distributed bailers, mulchers and other machinery,” said an agricultural department official. He said that wherever the Biomass based power plants are erected, there are minimal farm fires, as such plants buy paddy straw.

Farm union leader Balwinder Singh said farmers are burning straw due economic reason as in-situ and ex-situ handling of straw is costly affair. Beside that there is very little window left between harvest of paddy and sowing of wheat, thus burning straw is easiest way to clear field. “If the government wants us to handle straw, we should be paid extra.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}