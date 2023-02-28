Major tax evasion case unearthed, iron scrap worth 125 cr seized

GORAKHPUR A major tax evasion case came to the fore in Gorakhpur after a special wing of the GST department seized 28 trucks loaded with iron scraps worth ₹125 crore. Additional commissioner (tax) Dev Mani Sharma has confirmed that the special wing -- which has the power to inspect, search, and seize -- has seized 28 trucks being used for carrying scraps. The accused were also found using fake documents to transport the scrap, said officials.

Loaded in Bihar, these trucks had reached close to the Basti-Ayodhya toll point where the GST department officials intercepted them and seized the iron scrap. Officials said all the scrap seized belongs to one Munna Pandey, who runs the business and supplies scrap in Kanpur, Ghaziabad, and Lucknow.

Now, the GST department has prepared a list of 232 big iron workshops in the division. A raid would soon be conducted on these workshops to check their purchase and sale documentation.