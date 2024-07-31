Majority of coaching institutes in Gurugram lack basic fire safety equipment

Gurugram: A day after Hindustan Times reported that private coaching institutes are operating without the mandatory no-objection certificate (NOC) from the fire department, a spot check revealed they are also operating without adequate fire safety equipment and have not conducted any fire evacuation drills in the recent past. Despite the risks, over 300 coaching centres for competitive exams do not have fire safety equipment, a HT spot check has found. (HT PHOTO)

The HT team visited at least 20 coaching centres in Sector 14 on Wednesday and did not find a single fire extinguisher or fire sprinkler in the rooms set up for students to attend classes. The investigation highlighted the lack of awareness and training among staff regarding fire safety protocols. The alarming discovery underscores the urgent need for stringent fire safety audits and enforcement of regulations to ensure the safety of students and staff in these coaching centres.

Gulshan Kalra, deputy director (technical), Haryana Fire Services, who also holds the charge of deputy director (technical) of the fire station at Sector 29, pointed out that most of these coaching centres have not been able to get a fire safety NOC since they are operating illegally and lack documents required to apply for the same. “We will ask them to comply with norms to ensure students are safe from fire related hazards,” he said.

Anup Singh, director of one of the coaching institutes in Sector 14, said that they have been running the coaching centre for the last 13 years and not once have they faced any issue related to the safety of students. “Our team is on alert when students are attending classes and we take small batches so that there is no rush and students can easily enter and exit. No smoking is allowed inside the premises and the generator is also kept outside near the gate so we are taking all precautions,” he said.

The centres also admitted that they have not conducted any drills in the years that they have been operational. Lokesh Kumar, director of another coaching centre, said that they do not even know how to organize a fire drill. “How will we organize this? It is not our job. The fire officials should visit and help us to organize such a drill. No one has ever visited us and the responsibility should be on the fire department to spread awareness,” he said.

Despite the clear risks, over 300 coaching centres for various competitive exams such as UPSC, JEE, NEET, MBA, TOEFL, GRE, GMAT, CA, and CS, in the city do not have the required fire safety measures in place.

Kulwant Chibbar, a student preparing for the UPSC exam, expressed his concerns over the lack of fire safety measures at his coaching centre. “We come here with the hope of securing our future, but every day, our safety is compromised. The absence of basic fire safety equipment like extinguishers and smoke detectors is alarming. It’s not just about our education, but our lives are at stake. The authorities must intervene immediately and enforce stringent fire safety norms. We shouldn’t have to choose between our dreams and our safety,” he said.

Kumud Mehta, a student preparing for the JEE, shared her fear about the situation. “It’s really unsettling to know that our coaching centres lack even the basic fire safety measures. We spend hours here every day, and the thought that there’s no proper fire safety equipment or escape plan in case of an emergency is frightening. We come here to build our future, but it’s hard to focus on studies when you’re constantly worried about your safety,” she said.

Anita Verma, whose daughter attends a coaching centre for NEET preparation, expressed her anger and worry. “As a parent, it’s extremely distressing to learn that these coaching centres are operating without any regard for fire safety. We trust these institutions with our children’s education and well-being, but they are failing us on such a fundamental level. The lack of fire drills, extinguishers, and proper exits is completely unacceptable. The administration must enforce strict safety standards immediately. We cannot afford to be complacent when our children’s lives are at risk,” she said.

The lack of proper fire safety equipment and training, combined with the absence of fire safety audits, highlights a critical gap in ensuring the safety of students and staff in Gurgaon’s coaching centres. Immediate steps must be taken to rectify this situation, including comprehensive surveys, regular audits, and mandatory fire safety training for all staff.

Kalra said the Haryana Fire Services had formed teams to conduct thorough checks, and a comprehensive list of coaching centres that are not following fire safety norms will be compiled. “Once we receive this list, we will issue notices to these institutions. If they fail to respond and rectify the issues, we will have no choice but to seal these illegal coaching centres operating without the necessary safety measures. The safety of students and staff cannot be compromised,” he added.

Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav emphasized the urgency of addressing safety violations in the wake of the Delhi tragedy. “Since the tragic incident in Delhi, we have taken immediate steps to ensure such a disaster does not occur in Gurugram. We have initiated a series of inspections across various areas to identify and rectify safety lapses. I have instructed all relevant departments, including the Fire Department, the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP), the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), and the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), to conduct thorough inspections within their respective jurisdictions. Our objective is to enforce strict compliance with safety regulations and ensure the well-being of our residents, particularly the students attending coaching centres,” he said.