Home / Cities / Others / Malerkotla City-2 SHO gets Punjab CM’s ‘Rakshak Padak’ award
others

Malerkotla City-2 SHO gets Punjab CM’s ‘Rakshak Padak’ award

The Punjab governor also announced names of 15 officers/officials who will be conferred with CM’s Medal for Outstanding Devotion to Duty
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 15, 2021 12:08 AM IST
SI Jasveer Singh (HT Photo)

Chandigarh The Punjab government on Saturday announced that sub-inspector Jasveer Singh, posted as SHO City-2 Malerkotla, has been conferred the chief minister’s Rakshak Padak award. Jasveer had shown the highest level of courage by rescuing a family after their house, situated over a shop in Malerkotla, caught fire, a note from the government said.

The Punjab governor also announced names of 15 officers/officials including AIG STF Ludhiana Range Snehdeep Sharma; DCP Jalandhar Gurmeet Singh; ADCP-4 Ludhiana Rupinder Kaur Sra; ADCP investigation, Ludhiana, Rupinder Kaur Bhatti; DSP detective Moga Jangjit Singh and DSP detective Amritsar Rural Gurinderpal Singh to be conferred with CM’s Medal for Outstanding Devotion to Duty.

Others getting the medal for Outstanding Devotion to Duty include inspectors Gurpreet Singh, Surinder Kaur, Bithal Hari; SI Lakhbir Singh; assistant sub-inspectors Kanwaljeet Singh; Amandeep Singh, Jagdeep Singh and constables Jagjit Singh and Daljit Kumar.

Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta congratulated the awardees and thanked the Punjab government for recognising the services of their department.

