Malerkotla man booked for divorcing wife with triple Talaq message over WhatsApp

Sangrur Police have booked a Muslim man for ‘divorcing’ his wife by sending a message on WhatsApp under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. Abdul Rashid, 40, of Abaspura village under Amargarh police station of Malerkotla district had sent these messages on June 22, 2020.

Police claim that it has registered a case only now as it conducted a thorough inquiry into the complaint. Mohammed Suleman, 62, the father of the Rashid’s wife, Nafiz Begum, is the complainant.

According to the First Information Report (FIR), the accused sent photos of his new wedding function and wife to his present wife with the message of Talaq, Talaq, Talaq. The FIR stated that Rashid sent the message to Nafiz. Besides, in its probe, the police also found that the accused also made a call to his daughter over on WhatsApp and informed her about his marriage and conveyed his decision to divorce her mother.

The couple has three children, two sons and a daughter. The boys were staying with his father, but the daughter shifted with her mother after a dispute in 2019.

Malerkotla senior superintendent of police Ravjot Kaur Grewal said the accused was booked on the basis of an inquiry report, as prima facie, he was found to be guilty in the case.

Amargarh deputy superintendent of police DSP Jyoti Yadav confirmed that the accused sent a message of ‘Talaq’ on WhatsApp to his wife and the case was registered after police investigation and after taking the opinion of the district attorney legal (DA Legal).

“The police found that the accused had committed an offence. He has been booked for his crime. The police will send him a notice and arrest him,” the DSP added.

The case has been registered at Amargarh Police Station under section 4 of Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019. The punishment for the offence is jail up to three years or fine or both.