Home / Cities / Others / Maluka rebuts Punjab ex-minister Kangar’s job creation claims
Sikander Singh Maluka (in pic) has been a former Punjab minister and has slammed Kangar for his falsehoods. (HT Photo)
Sikander Singh Maluka (in pic) has been a former Punjab minister and has slammed Kangar for his falsehoods. (HT Photo)
others

Maluka rebuts Punjab ex-minister Kangar’s job creation claims

Punjab ex-minister Kangar’s claims are false, Maluka has said, adding that these are being made in frustration of losing out a state cabinet berth under Channi
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON SEP 29, 2021 12:52 AM IST

Chandigarh Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Kisan Wing president Sikandar Singh Maluka on Tuesday said that former Congress minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar was spreading falsehoods about his work as a minister.

On Sunday, after the formation of the new cabinet, Kangar had addressed the media, claiming that during his tenure as power minister, he had created over 4,000 jobs. “The truth is that only 109 jobs given during Kangar’s tenure which was also a routine process,” said Maluka.

“It is shocking that Kangar, widely seen as corrupt, is now talking about service to society after having missed a berth in state cabinet,” Maluka alleged.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.