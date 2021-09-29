Maluka rebuts Punjab ex-minister Kangar’s job creation claims

Chandigarh Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Kisan Wing president Sikandar Singh Maluka on Tuesday said that former Congress minister Gurpreet Singh Kangar was spreading falsehoods about his work as a minister.

On Sunday, after the formation of the new cabinet, Kangar had addressed the media, claiming that during his tenure as power minister, he had created over 4,000 jobs. “The truth is that only 109 jobs given during Kangar’s tenure which was also a routine process,” said Maluka.

“It is shocking that Kangar, widely seen as corrupt, is now talking about service to society after having missed a berth in state cabinet,” Maluka alleged.