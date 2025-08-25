Man, 67, in relationship with married woman, kills her over infidelity suspicion: Dhamtari Police

RAIPUR: A 67-year-old man was arrested in Chhattisgarh’s Dhamtari district on Saturday on charges of killing a 26-year-old woman with whom he had been in a relationship for about a year, police said. Police said the woman’s husband had been in jail for about a year (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police said the suspect, identified as Jagannath Jangde, killed the woman, Pushplata Markande, because he suspected she was also in a relationship with another man.

According to police, Pushplata lived in the village with her three-year-old son, and her husband was in jail. Pushplata and Jagannath entered into a relationship after her husband’s arrest.

In a statement, the Dhamtari police said the incident took place on the night of August 23 in Hasda No. 1 village during the Pola festival. Jagannath Jangde had parked himself near a shelter on the village’s main road and had been waiting for Pushplata to pass by.

At about 8:30pm, Jangde spotted her with her son, confronted her and repeatedly stabbed her. The child also received some injuries in the attack.

Villagers who heard the commotion rushed to the spot and alerted the police.

Jangde was arrested soon after.

Police said the body was handed over to the woman’s family after the autopsy on August 24.

“During interrogation, Jagannath confessed to the crime. He told police that he was in a relationship with Pushplata but suspected her of being involved with another man. Consumed by suspicion and anger, he attacked her with a knife, leading to her death,” the district police said in a statement.