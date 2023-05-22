Rape victim’s brother attacks accused outside Pratapgarh court

A man accused of raping a minor girl was attacked by the victim’s brother with a knife outside Pratapgarh district court on Monday. The man who suffered minor injuries, was taken to hospital for treatment by police while the assailant has been nabbed and an FIR has been lodged against him, police said. (Pic for representation)

A resident of Siyaram Colony under Kotwali police station, 37-year-old Atal Bihari Patel was arrested in June 2020 for allegedly raping a minor girl. The accused was sent to jail under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act and other relevant sections of the IPC.

On Monday, Bihari was brought to the court for hearing in the case during which the statement of the victim was also recorded at the POCSO court. After the hearing, he was being escorted towards the prison van by constable Krishna Kumar Rai.

They were coming down the stairs when the rape victim’s brother grabbed Patel from behind and assaulted him on his neck with a knife.

In the attack, the rape accused sustained injuries in his shoulder.

Constable Rai immediately nabbed the attacker and snatched his knife. Rai too received minor injuries in one of his fingers.

Meanwhile, those present at the spot caught the attacker and thrashed him. Policemen rescued him, and the injured rape accused and the constable were taken to hospital for treatment.

IG Range Chandra Prakash also reached Pratapgarh and visited the Pratapgarh district court with SP Satpal Antil.

Pratapgarh police officials said the injured were taken for medical treatment.

Primary questioning from the attacker revealed that he planned the attack to take revenge. He is being questioned further, officials added.

Meanwhile, circle officer Karishma Gupta questioned the policemen on duty at the district court entrance. She said negligence of cops on duty has been found and a report in this connection has been forwarded to the senior officials, she added.

Meanwhile, people on the spot claimed that a relative of the attacker was also present on the stairs where the incident took place. However, he fled when the attacker was nabbed.