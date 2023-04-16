Man kills parents, teen sister in Azamgarh

VARANASI A man and his wife and their teen daughter were hacked to death, allegedly by their 20-year-old son, in the Kaptanganj area of Azamgarh, police said on Sunday.

The accused is absconding, said SP Anurag Arya. According to police, accused Rajan Singh, a resident of Dhandhari village in Kaptanganj, allegedly committed the triple murder after being reprimanded by his father a couple of days ago.

Rajan Singh allegedly killed his father Bhanu Pratap Singh (45), mother Sunita Singh (42) and 13-year-old sister Rakhi Singh with an axe when they were sleeping on Saturday night, added the SP. After receiving information about the triple murder, forensic and police teams with sniffer dogs reached the spot.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. SP Arya said that police teams are on the lookout for prime suspect Rajan Singh.

(With inputs from PTI)