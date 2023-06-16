Man kills infant son after scuffle with wife in Kaushambi

A man allegedly killed his infant son by slamming him to the ground after a scuffle with his wife in Kesari village under Saini police station area of the Kaushambi district on Thursday. (Pic for representation)

An FIR has been registered against the accused and efforts are on to arrest him, police said.

The accused has been identified as Ravi Kumar, a resident of Kesari village. He was married to Muskan Kushwaha of the same village two years back.

The duo had a son Preyansh around over one month back.

On Thursday evening, Ravi returned home in an inebriated state and had a scuffle with Muskan over some petty issue following which Muskan went to her parents’ home and returned at around 10.30 pm. This further irked Ravi and he again had a fight with her.

In a fit of rage, Ravi snatched the child from his mother’s lap and slammed him to the ground. The boy died on the spot due to serious injuries. Ravi then fled the spot.

On hearing cries of Muskan, villagers rushed to the spot and called police.

Saini police reached the spot and sent the body of the child for autopsy.

Circle officer Samar Bahadur said an FIR has been registered against the accused on the complaint of his wife. Raids were being carried out to trace and arrest the accused, he added.