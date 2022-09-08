Man allegedly kills neighbour with ‘khukhri’ after brawl in Ghaziabad society

A 40-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his neighbour with a ‘Khukri’ during a late-night brawl at Anukampa Apartment in Indirapuram locality of Ghaziabad city on Wednesday.

According to police, the suspect fled the spot and a search is underway to trace him.

The officials of the Ghaziabad police said the suspect was identified as KK Pandey (450, a native of Mirzapur in UP, while victim Parminder Kumar (40) was from Baghpat in UP.

Along with a neighbour, both of them were sitting outside their houses around 10:30pm on Wednesday when the suspect said that the wire of his bike was deliberately cut off by someone.

“The victim made some comments over the damage to bike which did not go down well with the suspect. Soon, a verbal altercation started. In between, wife of the deceased also arrived and the suspect hit her. Thereafter, the neighbour somehow managed to send them to their flats and pacified the matter. After some time, when the Kumar came to know that his wife was hit, he went to the suspect’s house with a stick to avenge the ill-treatment meted out to his wife,” said Gyanendra Kumar Singh, superintendent of police (city 2).

As soon as the deceased reached suspect Pandey’s flat, he pulled out a ‘khukhri’ and landed two blows.

A khukhri is a form of heavy knife with an inwardly curved sharp blade. It is used as a tool and weapon in several countries in South Asia and also by regiments in armies.

“The victim suffered two major injuries on his abdomen as a result of the attack by khukhri and he collapsed and was rushed to a nearby hospital. The suspect fled the spot thereafter,” SP added.

Based on a complaint by the victim’s wife, police registered an FIR for murder and attempt to murder against the absconding suspect at Indirapuram police station.

