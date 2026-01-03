Muzaffarpur police in Bihar on Friday arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly creating and circulating fake videos and audio clips of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu using artificial intelligence tools, police said. Man arrested for AI-generated video of PM & President

Officials said that through WhatsApp, information was received by the senior superintendent of police, Muzaffarpur, that through Instagram ID jansuraajbochaha, fake videos digitally created and manipulated using Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology by misusing the name, likeness and voice of PM Modi and President Murmu were posted and circulated on social media platforms.

“Such videos have been created in a manner that can mislead ordinary citizens who can believe them to be authentic, thereby spreading misinformation among the public. The primary objective behind such AI-generated fake content appears to be creating confusion among the general public,” said Himanshu Kumar, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Muzaffarpur.

On getting the information, a special police team which was constituted under the leadership of cyber DSP swung into action, leading to the arrest of the accused Pramod Kumar Raj, son of Nagendra Sahani, a native of Bhagwanpur Bochaha under Bochaha police station area of Muzaffarpur district around 7pm on Friday.

“We have seized the mobile used in the crime,” said the deputy superintendent of police.

In an official statement, dated January 2, Muzaffarpur police said the AI generated video was created with all malafide intentions.

“Prima facie, it appears to be aimed at undermining the dignity, prestige and credibility of the country’s highest constitutional offices, generating distrust towards democratic institutions, and adversely affecting social harmony and law and order.The circulation of such fake digital content through social media cannot be taken lightly. This act is of a very serious nature and not only falls under the category of cybercrime, but it also appears to have a detrimental impact on national security, public order and constitutional values.”

“The widespread circulation of such AI-generated fake videos on social media can provoke people to react based on misinformation, which may create apprehension of disturbance to public peace,” said police in an official statement.

Meanwhile, the police has registered a case no 1/26 with cyber police station at Muzaffarpur, dated January 2, 2026 under Section U/S 197 (d), 351 (4), 352/353/356 BNS & 66 (d) IT Act.

When contacted, Muzaffarpur’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sushil Kumar said that arrangements were being made to send the arrested persons to jail.

“Further investigation into the matter is underway. During the course of investigation, it has come to fore that this man was associated with a political party as well,” said the senior superintendent of police, refusing to divulge the further information.

However, the insider in the police said the accused Pramod Kumar Raj is associated with a political party and also contested the recently concluded assembly elections.