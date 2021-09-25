Man arrested for allegedly killing minor brother-in-law in Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday arrested a man, who, they claimed, killed his minor brother-in-law, in Mendhar sub-division of Poonch district.

A police officer said that on June 8 Mohammad Shariq, 14, of Gohlad was found dead in a pond after which inquest proceedings under section 174 Cr PC were initiated.

“During the course of investigation victim’s parents also expressed their apprehensions of some foul play and suspected that their son might have been murdered. Some vital clues were also developed by us,” he added.

“During the investigations, we found that Mohammad Shariq was murdered by his brother-in-law (sister’s husband) Mohammad Qasim, 30, son of Mohammad Sageer resident of Gohlad,” he said.

“The accused Mohammad Qasim was allegedly having an extra-marital affair to which Mohammad Shariq objected. The young boy had asked Qasim to mend his ways, else he would expose him. The accused, instead of mending his ways, hit him with a blunt object on his head and threw him in a pond,” said the officer.

The accused has been arrested and a case of murder under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in Mendhar police station.