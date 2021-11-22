Man arrested for kidnapping and raping 8-year-old girl in Uttarakhand’s Rudrapur

Police arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping and raping a minor girl in Rudrapur area of Uttarakhand’s US Nagar district on Monday. Later, he was produced in the court, said police.

“We have arrested a man from Rudrapur on the complaint of a woman. The woman had alleged that the accused had kidnapped and raped her 8-year-old daughter,” said Manoj Joshi, in-charge, Rampura police outpost in Rudrapur.

Joshi said a woman filed a complaint against a man named Bunty Thakur, who hails from Rampur area in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

“She alleged that when she was out for work, her 8-year-old daughter was playing in the courtyard. Bunty, a dumper driver kidnapped and raped her. He threatened her that he would kill her if she divulged the act committed by him. But the minor revealed her ordeal to her mother,” he said.

On daughter’s revelation, the woman approached the police outpost and lodged a complaint against the accused.

Joshi said police have registered a case against the accused under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 363 (kidnapping), 376 (rape), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the POCSO Act.

He said the accused was arrested on Monday and produced in the local court from where he was sent to jail. The minor was sent for a medical examination and the probe of the incident has been handed over to Rakhi Dhoni, a sub-inspector, added Joshi.