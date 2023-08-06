House help shot Firozabad S-I, arrested: Police

The man accompanying the sub-inspector - shot dead in Firozabad on Thursday night - was arrested after being found guilty of killing the police officer by the Firozabad police, officials said on Saturday.

Senior police officials addressing mediapersons in Firozabad on Saturday (HT Photo)

The accused was the pillion rider and allegedly shot the sub-inspector in the neck from behind on a moving motorcycle.

Dinesh Kumar Mishra, posted at Aranv police station in Firozabad, was shot dead on Thursday night when he was returning to the police outpost, along with the accused. The duo had gone to a village in Firozabad district for investigation related to a dowry death case.

“There was much contradiction in statements given by Dheeraj Sharma who used to work for the sub-inspector and was accompanying him on that night. Senior officials interrogated Dheeraj taken into custody and after lots of misleading statements, he (Dheeraj) confessed to the crime,” claimed Ranvijay Singh, the superintendent of police, rural, while addressing mediapersons in Firozabad on Saturday.

“We have recovered the country-made firearm used by the accused in killing the sub-inspector,” Singh said.

Initially, Dheeraj had said that the sub-inspector had died in an accident. However, when doctors examined the policeman, they confirmed that Mishra had, in fact, been shot in the neck.

Dheeraj Sharma alias Praveen was from a village in Firozabad and his father had retired from UP Police as sub-inspector. Dheeraj lived in Kalindi Vihar in Agra along with his mother and younger brother. He had graduated in science with 78% and had worked in Agra but turned jobless.

He was a habitual drunkard and his wife had left him along with their seven-year-old daughter because of his habits. He began working for Mishra six months ago and used to make food for him, besides other domestic work, police sources claimed.

It is alleged that on Thursday night, Dheeraj, in a drunken state, asked for money from Mishra but had an altercation with him and while returning to the police outpost, shot dead the SI, police officials said.

