Man kills 6-yr-old daughter after argument with wife in J&K’s Kupwara: Police

A man was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir police for the murder of his six-year-old daughter, who had gone missing in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on March 29, police said.

The man was identified and is a driver by profession.

According to police, the man had strangulated his daughter to death out of rage and frustration after a fight with his wife over some personal issues.

Senior superintendent of police, Kupwara Yougal Manhas said the investigations in the case revealed involvement of the family members after which they conducted inquiries.

“When we separately inquired from them, the father of the girl emerged as the prime suspect,” he said.

“When we confronted him, he confessed to the murder of his daughter,” he said.

The minor girl’s body was found by her mother in a shed 30 metres away from her residence at Zab Khurhama in Lalpora area of the north Kashmir district on Wednesday night last week.

The SSP said the couple used to regularly have altercations.