Hate Crime: Delhi woman killed by father for marrying a man of her choice, mother helps in disposing body

Agra: City police claimed to have cracked the murder of the woman, whose body was found in a bag along the Yamuna Expressway last week. According to probe findings, 22-year-old Ayushi Yadav was shot twice by her father Nitesh. Later, her body was thrown along the Yamuna e-way under Raya police station limits of Mathura allegedly by both her parents -- Nitish and Brajbala.

The two accused have been arrested and a case has been lodged against them under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. Sharing further information, SSP Mathura Martand P Singh said, “It is a case of ‘honour killing’. The accused was unhappy with her daughter as she married a man of her choice without his approval. Following an altercation with the victim, the accused shot her twice.”

The cop added, “A day after killing the woman, her parents dumped the body along the Yamuna e-way on November 18. As the body was unclaimed, we deployed 14 teams to establish the identity of the woman. Based on the evidence, we interrogated her parents. The conflicting accounts given by the accused duo raised our suspicion and led to their arrest.” He further said that the car used to dump the body has also been recovered.

Ayushi was a resident of the Badarpur area in Delhi. “Police made all efforts to identify the woman and ultimately zeroed in on the accused. Records of missing women in this age bracket were gathered from Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Rajasthan. The woman was a third-year BCA student. She was pursuing her graduation from an institute in the Janakpuri area of Delhi,” said the police officer.