Woman kills daughter-in-law in Lohegaon area in Pune

A 49-year-old woman allegedly killed her daughter-in-law over a domestic issue at Kalwadwasti in Lohegaon, police said on Wednesday. A case has been registered at Vimantal police station under Sections 302, 203 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused has been identified as Kamala Malvi.

According to the police, the accused and her daughter-in-law Ritu Ravindra Malvi (28) used to have heated arguments over trivial issues.

On Tuesday, at around 3 am, when the accused woke up and was opening the refrigerator door to get milk for her grandchildren, her foot mistakenly hit her daughter-in-law. The incident lead to exchange of heated words and in a fit of rage the accused hit her daughter-in-law’s head on the floor causing the latter to die due to head injuries.

The accused shifted her daughter-in-law to a nearby hospital and to misguide the police investigation, said that she slipped over a wet floor. On detailed investigation, the accused confessed to the crime saying that the deceased was not taking care of her grandchildren.

SN Lahane, assistant inspector, Vimantal police station said, “The accused tried to misguide the police before admitting to the crime after strict interrogation.”

