Assam: 32-yr-old man arrested for stabbing wife to death in Cachar district

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his wife to death with a machete over an argument in Assam’s Cachar district, police said on Saturday.

Accused was identified as Anowar Hussain (Facebook Photo)

Police said that incident took place Saturday morning, and the accused was arrested a few hours later.

Police have identified the accused as one Anowar Hussain (32), who allegedly stabbed his wife Alifa Begum Barbhuiya (29) multiple times with a sharp machete.

“She died on the spot, and doctors confirmed her death,” said Subrata Sen, additional superintendent of police, Cachar district.

Sen said that after the incident, locals called the police, and they recovered the dead body. A few hours later, police managed to arrest Hussain and brought him in for interrogation.

“Prima facie suggests that it was a case of domestic violence and the accused was drunk when he attacked his wife,” Sen said.

According to the family members of the victim, the couple were married for seven years back with two kids aged 6 and 3 years old. Huissain used to work as a construction worker in Manipur’s Imphal and returned home amid the violence in the state.

“They were struggling with financial crises and Hussain demanded money from my daughter. He tortured her in past as well and even once tried to strangle her. We tried to talk and but things didn’t change,” said Mujib Uddin Barbhuiya, Alifa’s father.

He said that on Friday night, Alifa came to their house with her kids and left them there. “We asked her if she could handle the situation, but now she is dead. We feel helpless that we couldn’t save her,” Barbhuiya said.

According to the police, a case has been registered against Hussain under 302 (murder) 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) and some other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He’ll be produced before the court on Saturday evening, police said.

