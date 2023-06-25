Vadodara resident arrested for posing as PMO official

Gujarat police on Saturday arrested a man in Vadodara for falsely posing as an officer from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), officials said. This comes a few months after the arrest of conman Kiran Patel in Kashmir, who also posed as a PMO official. The accused, identified as Mayank Parashuram Tiwari is a resident of Vadodara’s Chanakaypuri area (Representative Photo)

The accused, identified as Mayank Parashuram Tiwari, a resident of Vadodara’s Chanakaypuri area, has been taken into custody on charges of impersonating as Director Strategic Advisory at the PMO, SP Rohan Anand of Vadodara Rural told HT on Saturday.

The Waghodia police have registered a case against Tiwari under Indian Penal Code sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 170 (personating a public servant), he said.

According to officials, Tiwari was arrested after he falsely represented himself to the administrators of private schools in Vadodara for securing admission for two children.

Using his fake identity, the accused also allegedly tried to extort a significant amount of money from the school authorities and also orchestrated the transfer of a student’s hostel room at a university in Waghodia, officials said.

Tiwari first got in touch with the school and its trustee in March 2022 and sought help with the admission of two children of his family friend, whom he described as an Indian Army official, who was being transferred to Vadodara from Pune.

Under the guise of his false identity, Tiwari facilitated the admission of two known individuals into New Era Senior Secondary School. With a WhatsApp status indicating his affiliation with the Prime Minister’s Office, Tiwari managed to convince the trustee that he had substantial influence, officials said, adding that he also fake-promised to secure education research projects for the school.

A few months after the school admission of the two children on Tiwari’s recommendation, the school trustee raised doubts about his claims of being a PMO official and the funding of education research projects mentioned following which she made a discrete inquiry about Tiwari after talking to people, the official said.

Subsequently, the trustee discovered that Tiwari was not a PMO official and had deceived them with his fabricated narrative of possessing significant influence. Realising the deception, the trustee informed the school about the situation, raising the alarm last month.

Based on the complaint filed by the school authority, a first information report (FIR) was registered and Tiwari was apprehended.