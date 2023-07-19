Man accused of human trafficking held in Tripura, sent to Assam on transit remand

A man arrested in Tripura’s Belonia last week in connection to a human trafficking case has been sent to Assam’s Silchar on transit demand on Tuesday, police said.

The person was booked by Silchar police in 2022. (Representative file image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The arrest was made by Assam police along with Belonia police on July 12.

The accused identified as Partha Sen was charged with various sections of the Passport and Foreigners Act and human trafficking of Rohingyas in Silchar last year.

Also Read: UP ATS arrests two from Mumbai with ‘ISI links’

“The person was booked by Silchar police in 2022. He was arrested in Belonia along with a Bangladeshi woman on July 12. We took a case against him under trafficking of human, criminal conspiracy and few others along with Passport Act,” said officer in-charge of Belonia police station Paritosh Das.

Though he got interim bail, he was arrested by Assam police again on July 17 and taken to Silchar on transit remand on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Bangladeshi woman is currently in judicial custody.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON