Assam man lynched on suspicion of cattle theft; six arrested

A 40-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death on suspicion of cattle theft in Assam’s Hojai district on Saturday night. Police later arrested six individuals and they are investigating the matter further.

Police said that the incident happened on Saturday midnight at Bamungaon area of Hojai’s Lanka. An official from Lanka Police Station said that they received information at around 2.40am on Sunday and rushed to Bamungaon area.

Police recovered the unconscious body of the victim and took it to a local hospital. Doctors said that he was alive at that time but succumbed later. His dead body was sent for post-mortem on Sunday morning, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Hifzur Rahman, a resident of Bamungaon village. Locals alleged that he attempted to steal two buffalos from a house at Saturday midnight and was caught red-handed.

“Several cattle thefts happened in our area in recent times and we started keeping vigil at nights. Yesterday he was caught red-handed and some people started beating him in dark,” a local resident said.

Police officials said that the family members of Hifzur on Sunday lodged a complaint and police are investigating the matter.

HT reached out to the superintendent of police (SP) of Hojai district, Saurabh Gupta, but he said that he is not aware of the incident.

After Hifzur’s death, police visited Bamungaon village again and identified eight persons responsible for the death and arrested six of them.

They have been identified as Sanjay Das, Nikhil Das, Tulendra Das, Uttam Chakraborty, Jayanta Chakraborty, and Sandhu Mazumdar.

Cases have been registered against them under section 302 (murder) and other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), people familiar with the matter said.

