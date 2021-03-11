Man beheads brother-in-law in an alleged hate crime in MP’s Jabalpur

A woman apparently died by suicide in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur after her husband was allegedly beheaded by her 22-year-old brother, who opposed their marriage, and walked to a local police station carrying the severed head on Thursday.

Jabalpur police superintendent Ravi Chauhan said the accused called his sister home on Monday saying they were ready to accept her husband. He added on Thursday, he beheaded his brother-in-law with an axe.

Chauhan said the woman, who was at her parent’s house, allegedly hanged herself from a ceiling fan upon hearing about the murder. He added police were investigating whether she indeed died by suicide or was killed.

Chauhan said the accused has been arrested for murder. He added the couple got married two months back after leaving their homes. “The family members [of the woman] lodged a police complaint... On February 26, [the couple]... appeared before the police and said that they had got married. ...[the man]’s family accepted the woman. But the woman’s family was unhappy with their marriage due to an old animosity between the families.”