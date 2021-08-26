Man caught with 7.4kg charas in Kullu’s Banjar

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Kullu police nabbed a man with 7.4kg charas on Tuesday night. The accused has been identified as 45-year-old Narayan Singh, a resident of Chachiot Tehsil in Mandi district.

Kullu superintendent of police (SP) Gurdev Sharma said a naka had been set up at Dibba Chehri in Banjar valley, where police stopped a man for checking. During the search, police recovered 7.4kg charas from his backpack. The accused has been arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Substances and Psychotropic Drugs (NDPS) Act, 1985.

8.06kg poppy straw seized in Paonta Sahib

In another operation, Paonta Sahib police in Sirmaur recovered 8.06kg poppy straw from a truck during patrolling. Police had got a tip-off that a truck was transporting contraband, after which a naka was set up at Sainwala-Mubarikpur.

Paonta Sahib deputy superintendent of police Vir Bahadur said police have arrested the truck driver identified as Rashid Mohammad. He has been booked under the NDPS Act.