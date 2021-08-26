Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Man caught with 7.4kg charas in Kullu’s Banjar
others

Man caught with 7.4kg charas in Kullu’s Banjar

The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Substances and Psychotropic Drugs Act, 1985.
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 12:08 AM IST
A special naka had been set up at Dibba Chehri in Banjar valley as part of the Special Investigation Unit’s anti-drug drive. (AFP FILE)

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Kullu police nabbed a man with 7.4kg charas on Tuesday night. The accused has been identified as 45-year-old Narayan Singh, a resident of Chachiot Tehsil in Mandi district.

Kullu superintendent of police (SP) Gurdev Sharma said a naka had been set up at Dibba Chehri in Banjar valley, where police stopped a man for checking. During the search, police recovered 7.4kg charas from his backpack. The accused has been arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Substances and Psychotropic Drugs (NDPS) Act, 1985.

8.06kg poppy straw seized in Paonta Sahib

In another operation, Paonta Sahib police in Sirmaur recovered 8.06kg poppy straw from a truck during patrolling. Police had got a tip-off that a truck was transporting contraband, after which a naka was set up at Sainwala-Mubarikpur.

Paonta Sahib deputy superintendent of police Vir Bahadur said police have arrested the truck driver identified as Rashid Mohammad. He has been booked under the NDPS Act.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Crime branch produces chargesheet in 32 lakh fraud case in Jammu

Army, BSF hold synergy conference at Western Command

126 fresh Covid cases, no new deaths in J&K

Teachers protest for better pay grades at Punjabi varsity
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Narendra Modi
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Porn racket case
Bigg Boss OTT
India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming
Narayan Rane
TS EAMCET Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP