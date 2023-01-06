Man charred to death after coming in contact with high-tension wire

A man was charred to death after coming in contact with overhead high-tension line on the railway track at the platform of Kasganj railway station on Thursday.

The victim had climbed up the train bogie to bring back the slipper of a woman passenger which was snatched by a monkey at the platform.

“The tragic incident took place on Thursday at platform of Kasganj railway station when slipper of a passenger was taken away by a monkey and dropped on top of a train bogie at the platform. The passenger requested for getting back the slipper and a man on the platform climbed on top of the bogie to bring it back,” informed Manoj Kumar, station manager at the Kasganj railway station.

“The man came in contact with 25,000 volt current flowing in high-tension line and he was charred to death on the spot. The deceased has been identified as Ashok Kumar,” added the station manager. The deceased was in the age group of 25 to 30 years, revealed sources.

Locals revealed that monkeys are a big nuisance at platforms of Kasganj railway station.

In another incident in Firozabad district, a 35-year-old woman lost her life after being chased by group of monkeys at the roof of the house on Wednesday.

The incident took place at a house in Shyam Gali within limits of Dakshin police station of Firozabad. The woman fell down from the roof above the second storey of the house and died. The deceased was identified as Renu Gupta (35) who had gone on the terrace at 8am on Wednesday to check the water level in the water tank at the roof when the monkeys chased her.

The injured lady was rushed to the hospital but was declared bought dead.