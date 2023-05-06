Irked over lack of amenities, man climbs electric pole; rescued

LUCKNOW Triggering a scare in Gomti Nagar, a man named Rohit Pal climbed up an electricity pole outside the PGI Fire station on Saturday. The man was apparently upset over lack of facilities like water supply and others. He threatened to kill himself. However, Pal was successfully brought down by the officials of the Fire Station PGI, according to a press note from the fire station officer in Gomti Nagar.

The rescue operation was precarious as the man had climbed on an electric pole of 1,32,000 Volts. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The rescue operation was precarious as the man had climbed on an electric pole of 1,32,000 Volts. The incident was first reported to the Hazratganj fire station, which then intimated the PGI Fire station. Subsequently, the fire service unit of PGI reached the spot and apprised Mangesh Kumar, the chief fire officer of Lucknow, who also arrived at the spot.

The rescue was carried out with the use of hydraulic platforms through which the officers were able to climb to the height of the individual. They gave him water, and coaxed him off of the pole, and after securing a safety belt around his waist. They also assured him that he would be provided with the facilities he needs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON