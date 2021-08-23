Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Man dies by suicide; leaves note incriminating wife & in-laws
others

Man dies by suicide; leaves note incriminating wife & in-laws

By HTC
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 10:46 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE: A man in his 30s is suspected to have committed suicide in his house in Gokhalenagar area of Pune after leaving a letter incriminating his wife and in-laws on Monday. The man was found by his family who then called the police. He is survived by his mother and a child.

The man has mentioned early in his letter that his wife and her parents and relatives took Rs130,000 from him and left him with mounting debt. A part of his letter titled “death note” in Marathi with the date August 22, 2021 written on it read, “Think of my baby as me and take care of my child. The Maharashtra police should award severe punishment to those responsible for this.”

The man’s marriage was strained and his wife estranged. Her family allegedly took money from him for her abortion and later asked him to return the Rs7 lakh spent on the wedding, according to his relatives.

While an accidental death report (ADR) has been filed in the case at Chaturshringi police station, senior police inspector Rajkumar Vaghchaure said, “So far there is an ADR in the case. We have the suicide note and all aspects will be investigated. If the allegations in it are substantiated, further action will be taken.”

