Man drowns while bathing in Dhankot canal

Gurugram: A 32-year-old man drowned while taking a bath in the overflowing canal near Dhankot, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place between 5pm and 5.30pm on Wednesday but the body could be fished out after nearly 18 hours of search operation and four kilometres away from the spot where he had actually drowned.

Gurugram police public relations officer, Sandeep Kumar, said Singh had reached the canal with two more people on Wednesday evening, one of whom was his nephew. “They had consumed liquor on the embankment and had stepped into the canal to bathe. Singh went too deep and slipped following which he drowned as the canal was already overflowing due to heavy rain,” he said.

Kumar said that Singh’s nephew alerted the police control room after which a rescue operation was launched but he could not be traced even after three hours of search.

“State disaster response force personnel equipped with oxygen cylinders stepped into the canal on Thursday morning and after several hours of search, Singh’s body was located about 4km ahead. It was carried away due to the current in the canal,” he said.

Investigators said that Singh was originally from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh and lived in Gurugram for the last several years.

Police said his body was handed over to the family after an autopsy on Thursday and an investigation under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita was underway at the Rajendra Park police station.