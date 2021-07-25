Man evading arrest in Arms case since 1997, finally nabbed from Baramulla

A 50-year-old man was arrested from Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla 25 years after he was booked and declared an absconder under the Arms Act over four grenades allegedly recovered from his possession, police said on Friday.

“In continuation of action against absconders, Baramulla Police arrested an absconder who was evading arrest since 1997,” the police said in a statement.

The man has been identified as Bashir Ahmad Lone of Khadinyar Baramulla village, who was produced before a court and sent to jail. The statement said the case was registered against him and another person in February 1997 over the recovery of grenades. It added that during the trial, the accused was declared an absconder.

Baramulla deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Syed Sajjad Bukhari said Lone was arrested initially in 1997 and had got a bail. “During the trial, he went absconding and police has been looking for him ever since.”

Bukhari said he was arrested from his home after they received a tip-off about his presence.

“This is an old case and police has to look for records about the other person involved in the case. If he too is absconding, then he will also be arrested.”

“Now trial will again start in the case,” the DSP said