man hacked to death in public in hyderabad

Hyderabad A 40-year old man was hacked to death in broad daylight by some unidentified miscreants in the old city of Hyderabad on Thursday afternoon, the police said.

The victim has been identified as Asad Khan, a leader of the Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen party, from Mailardevpally area in the old city.

According to Mailardevpally police, Khan was going on his two-wheeler at around 1 pm, when a group of persons waylaid him near Indian Function Hall at Shastripuram road. They pushed him down from his vehicle and assaulted him with arms.

“Preliminary inquiries revealed that Khan had rivalry with some persons in the area and was arrested in the past in connection with the murder of one Amjad Khan in Shastripuram. We suspect that the relatives or friends of the victim must be behind the murder of Asad Khan,” a police official from the Mailardevpally police station said.

A 10-second video clip of a man attacking Khan repeatedly on his head with a sickle-like weapon went viral in the social media. The attacker was seen throwing the weapon on the road before fleeing the spot. Though there was normal traffic on the road, nobody bothered to come to the rescue of the victim.

On receiving the information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted Khan to Osmania General Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

The Clues Team of the Hyderabad police was pressed into action to find out the evidences. “We are also examining CCTV cameras to identify the assailants,” the police said.

The police have lodged a case of murder and have started investigation. Unconfirmed reports said the police have picked up six persons suspected to be linked to the murder and are questioning them.