Man held after video showing him attacking girl in Raipur goes viral

The Chhattisgarh Police arrested a 47-year-old man after a video purportedly showing him attacking a girl with a sharp-edged weapon and dragging her on a road by her hair in Raipur went viral.

Senior police superintendent Prashant Agrawal identified the accused as Omkar Tiwari and said he was arrested on charges of attempt to murder on Sunday a day after the girl’s brother filed a complaint.

Agrawal cited the complaint and said the girl worked at Tiwari’s spice shop but later quit the job for some reason. He said this angered Tiwari.

“The girl’s mother also claimed the accused earlier asked her to give her daughter to him and he will keep her with him. After the girl quit the job, the accused on Saturday attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon,” said Agarwal.

The condition of the girl, who sustained serious injuries to her neck and hand, was said to be stable.

