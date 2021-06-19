Man held for dowry demand, sexual abuse of minor daughter

A 30-year-old man was arrested late Friday evening following a complaint by his wife that he forced her into unnatural sex and sexually abused one of their two minor daughters while keeping them in captivity for past 15 days at their house in Jamshedpur, police said on Saturday.

The man’s wife has also accused him of physical and mental torture over dowry demands, officer in-charge Naresh Prasad Sinha said.

“The police have lodged an FIR under Section 8 of Pocso Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences ), Sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural intercourse), 344 (wrongful confinement) and 312 (forced miscarriage) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 3/4 of Dowry (Prevention) Act,” Sinha said.

As per available information, the couple had a love marriage, registered on September 21, 2013. However, the complainant alleged in her FIR, her husband’s family didn’t approve of their marriage and physically and mentally tortured her for dowry demands of ₹5 lakh and a motorcycle.

She also accused her husband of having an extra-marital affair. “When I opposed, he beat me up and injured me with a sharp weapon. He also kicked me, resulting in a miscarriage. He kept me and my daughters captive in a room and forced me into unnatural sex, and sexually abused our elder daughter. He roams naked in the house and forces our daughter to sleep naked,” the woman alleged in her police complaint.

The woman said she somehow managed to alert their neighbours regarding the abuse, who in turn informed her parents. “When my mother came to visit us, he (husband) didn’t allow her inside. Sniffing something foul, my mother rescued me with the help of social activists. Later, I lodged a police complaint on June 17, following which police rescued my two daughters,” the victim woman said.

Earlier, in 2014, the woman had filed a complaint against her in-laws for demanding dowry.