Man held for filming explicit videos of family members and minors

: A man was arrested in Kanpur’s Chaman Ganj area on Friday for allegedly recording and storing sexually explicit videos of his daughter, sister and other women, including minors, on his Google Drive.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Ac (For representation only)

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The case came to light after Google’s automated system detected suspected child sexual abuse material on the account. Google suspended the account and reported the matter to the US-based National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), which shared the information with Indian law enforcement agencies.

Additional DCP Anjali Vishwakarma said the Kanpur cyber cell and Chaman Ganj police launched a technical investigation after receiving the alert. Investigators traced the accused using the email account details, IP address and the IMEI number of the mobile phone allegedly used to record the videos. During questioning, the accused allegedly admitted that he had recorded the videos himself and stored them on his Google Drive account. Police have seized the mobile phone believed to have been used to record and store the videos.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the accused’s family cooperated with the investigation. Their support helped officers confirm his identity and enabled them to act quickly to prevent the videos from being circulated further. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the accused’s family cooperated with the investigation. Their support helped officers confirm his identity and enabled them to act quickly to prevent the videos from being circulated further. {{/usCountry}}

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A case has been registered against the accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Police are now investigating whether the videos were shared with anyone else or remained only in the cloud account. Police have appealed to the public to report suspected cases of online child exploitation through the national cybercrime helpline 1930 or the government’s cybercrime reporting portal.