Man held for firing outside Bansode’s office files complaint of attempted murder against MLA’s son

In light of a case of attempted murder of Pimpri legislator Anna Bansode, two separate cases of attempted murder have now been registered against Bansode’s son, Siddharth Bansode, by the Pimpri Chinchwad police on Wednesday.

Tanaji Pawar (39) a resident of Santnagar in Moshi was arrested for firing at the legislator in his office on Wednesday afternoon. He was detained and the weapon in his possession seized.

Pawar is a supervisor-manager at a company called AG Enviro which takes up contracts from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation.

After the firing, Bansode spoke with the local journalists to state that Pawar had come to his office in the Fintech building in Kalbhornagar, Chinchwad, for a meeting. However, Pawar told the police that Bansode’s son and his accomplice had kidnapped him from his office in Akurdi and brought him near Bansode’s office in Chinchwad.

While Pawar was booked with two other people, identified as Sanket Shashikant Jagtap and Shrinivas Biradar, Siddharth Bansode was booked along with 10-15 others.

Pawar told the police that he was picked up from his office by Siddharth Bansode and his supporters around 11am on Wednesday. He was allegedly beaten up with with a leather belt, metal rods, wooden rods, and a long blade, according to his complaint.

While Pawar was booked under Sections 307, 504, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 27 of the Arms Act; Siddharth Bansode and associates have been booked under Sections 364, 207, 504, 506, of the IPC, and relevant sections of the Arms Act, Epidemic Diseases Act, National Disaster Management Act, and Maharashtra Covid19 Regulations, 2020. A case has been registered against Siddharth Bansode at Pimpri police station.

Additionally, an employee at Pawar’s company has lodged a separate complaint based on which another case was registered at the Nigdi police station against Siddharth Bansode and MLA Bansode’s personal assistant.

She mentioned in her complaint that 10 men arrived in two cars and one motorbike at their office near Hegdevar Bhavan in Akurdi and assaulted four employees. The female complainant claimed that the men kept asking for whereabouts of Pawar and threatened to kill him.

A case under Sections 307, 325, 452, 269 and other relevant Sections of IPC, Criminal Law Amendment Act, Epidemic Diseases Act, National Disaster Management Act, and Maharashtra Covid19 Regulations, 2020 was registered against Bansode at Nigdi police station.

In light of a case of attempted murder of Pimpri legislator Anna Bansode, two separate cases of attempted murder have now been registered against Bansode’s son, Siddharth Bansode, by the Pimpri Chinchwad police on Wednesday. Tanaji Pawar (39) a resident of Santnagar in Moshi was arrested for firing at the legislator in his office on Wednesday afternoon. He was detained and the weapon in his possession seized. Pawar is a supervisor-manager at a company called AG Enviro which takes up contracts from the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation. After the firing, Bansode spoke with the local journalists to state that Pawar had come to his office in the Fintech building in Kalbhornagar, Chinchwad, for a meeting. However, Pawar told the police that Bansode’s son and his accomplice had kidnapped him from his office in Akurdi and brought him near Bansode’s office in Chinchwad. While Pawar was booked with two other people, identified as Sanket Shashikant Jagtap and Shrinivas Biradar, Siddharth Bansode was booked along with 10-15 others. Pawar told the police that he was picked up from his office by Siddharth Bansode and his supporters around 11am on Wednesday. He was allegedly beaten up with with a leather belt, metal rods, wooden rods, and a long blade, according to his complaint. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Complaints of crowding, no Covid norms followed at Kondhwa, NIBM and Salunke Vihar State approves sale of Balewadi land for Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar Metro route Police arrest 5 for misappropriation of state funds meant for CSWs Retired ACP denies accusations of assault against SC/ST community member While Pawar was booked under Sections 307, 504, 506, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 27 of the Arms Act; Siddharth Bansode and associates have been booked under Sections 364, 207, 504, 506, of the IPC, and relevant sections of the Arms Act, Epidemic Diseases Act, National Disaster Management Act, and Maharashtra Covid19 Regulations, 2020. A case has been registered against Siddharth Bansode at Pimpri police station. Additionally, an employee at Pawar’s company has lodged a separate complaint based on which another case was registered at the Nigdi police station against Siddharth Bansode and MLA Bansode’s personal assistant. She mentioned in her complaint that 10 men arrived in two cars and one motorbike at their office near Hegdevar Bhavan in Akurdi and assaulted four employees. The female complainant claimed that the men kept asking for whereabouts of Pawar and threatened to kill him. A case under Sections 307, 325, 452, 269 and other relevant Sections of IPC, Criminal Law Amendment Act, Epidemic Diseases Act, National Disaster Management Act, and Maharashtra Covid19 Regulations, 2020 was registered against Bansode at Nigdi police station.