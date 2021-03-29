Man held for raping home-alone minor girl in Dera Bassi

A 32-year-old married man was arrested for raping his 10-year-old neighbour while she was alone at home in Dera Bassi on Sunday.

The minor girl’s father told the police that he and his wife were at work, when their neighbour, who lives on the second floor of their building, entered their house and raped his daughter.

When his wife returned home, their daughter complained of stomach pain and revealed she was sexual assaulted by their upstairs neighbour. The parents approached the police, who arrested the accused soon after.

“He has been booked under Sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act. We will produce him in court on Monday,” said inspector Satinder Singh, SHO, Dera Bassi.