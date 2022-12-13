Man held for stealing phones, valuables from migrant workers’ rooms in Ludhiana

A burglar has been arrested for stealing mobile phones and other valuables from migrants’ room in Jandiali village. The police recovered eight mobile phones and six silver jewellery items, including chains and anklets, from his possession .

The accused has been identified as Nazeer Muhammad, a resident of the Sarpanch Colony on Jhabewal Road.

The complainant, Rohit Kumar, a resident of Gupte Da Vehda in Jandiali village, said the accused fled away with two mobile phones from his room while he was sleeping. He said the thief also stole valuables from another room.

The police said the accused is a drug addict and breaks into the rooms of migrant workers at night to steal valuables to arrange money for drugs.

Assistant sub-inspector Surjit Singh, the investigating officer, said a case was registered under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house), 457(lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit an offence punishable with imprisonment) and 411(dishonestly receiving stolen property) at the Jamalpur police station.

