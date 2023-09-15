Man injured in tusker attack in Dudhwa

A herd of wild elephants charged a group of villagers in Bhulanpur village under Tikunia police limits, early on Friday morning.

The incident in Belrayan range of the Dudhwa Buffer Zone (DBZ) left a villager Rampal, 38, seriously injured with multiple fractures to his left leg while three others escaped the wrath of the tuskers.

All the four villagers were sitting under an open hutment when the herd of four wild elephants passed by.

The Belrayan range serves as a corridor for the wild elephants through which they visit forests in neighbouring Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary (KWS), DBZ, Dudhwa National Park etc.

Deputy director, DBZ, Saureesh Sahai, said that the injured villager had been sent to a Lucknow hospital after initial treatment at the Kheri district hospital. He said that following the incident, an alert had been sounded in the area and forest department teams equipped with air-horns and firecrackers had been deployed in the area to keep the tuskers at bay.

Solar fencing of Belrayan range

DTR authorities have resolved to carry out solar fencing along the forest areas of Belrayan range.

A DTR official engaged with the solar fencing programme said that the government had approved the proposal for solar fencing, stretching in an area of around 15 km near Manjhra, Belrayan and Nighasan range forests.

He hoped that the fencing exercise would be carried out by the end of this year.

The proposal for solar fencing in Belrayan and the Manjhra range, which shares boundaries with KWS was mooted by then DTR field director Sanjay Kumar Pathak after a tiger had killed six persons in the area between May and June 2022.

DEO KANT PANDEY

