Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Man keeps grandfather's body in fridge, says no money for cremation
others

Man keeps grandfather's body in fridge, says no money for cremation

The incident came to light following the neighbours of the man, who lives with his grandfather, checking the fridge after getting a foul smell.
ANI | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 09:00 PM IST
The dead body of the 90-year-old deceased man has been shifted to a local hospital for post-mortem examination.

In a bizarre incident, a man in Telangana kept his grandfather's body in a refrigerator for three days, claiming he did not have money to perform the last rites.

The incident happened in Parakala village of Warangal district wherein the 26-year-old Nikhil kept his 90-year-old grandfather's dead body in a fridge.

This incident came to light when the police were informed about the matter by the neighbours. They checked Nikhil's fridge after getting a very foul smell.

According to Warangal police, Balaiah died three days ago and his body was kept in a fridge by his grandson Nikhil. Nikhil used to live with his grandfather Balaiah. Upon receiving the complaint from the neighbours, the police reached their house and found the body in the refrigerator.

The cops are probing the incident to ascertain the cause of death and the body has been shifted to a local hospital for post-mortem examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
telangana grandfather fridge dead body

Related Stories

jaipur news

Four-year-old raped and murdered in Jaipur

PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 05:33 PM IST
delhi news

Spate of transfers in Delhi’s Tihar jail, a week after inmate’s suspected murder

UPDATED ON AUG 13, 2021 02:59 AM IST
others

‘Land deals led to Katihar mayor’s murder ’

PUBLISHED ON AUG 12, 2021 09:56 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

These cats have a tiny ‘nightclub’ of their own. Sweet video wows people

Woman with prosthetic leg creates record for ‘fastest 100 miles on a treadmill'

Paigah Nama: The Story of the Architectural Maven

Dog helps her human with gardening. Watch adorable video
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP