Man killed by ‘friends’ for stealing & mortgaging Android tablet to buy drugs

LUCKNOW: A man in his early twenties was allegedly killed by two of his friends following a brawl over the victim stealing and mortgaging an Android tablet belonging to one of the accused to buy drugs. The body of the victim, identified as Anurag, was found in Lucknow’s Bakshi Ka Talab area on November 20.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Anurag’s body, along with his motorcycle, was found on November 20 near Bakshi Ka Talab on Sitapur road. After the identification of the body by the locals, it was sent for a postmortem,” said Qasim Abidi, deputy commissioner of police, north.

Subsequently, an FIR was lodged under IPC sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence). Based on the complaint made by the victim’s father, his friends Vishal Verma and Ajay Bhargawa were taken into custody.

During interrogation, they confessed that Anurag had mortgaged Ajay’s laptop to buy drugs. This prompted an altercation which soon turned violent and Anurag was hit on the head with a helmet. Later, the accused run over the body with the victim’s motorcycle to make it look like an accident. “The accused were arrested on Thursday. Bike keys, helmet, and the e-tablet which they mortgaged were seized,” said police in its statement.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}