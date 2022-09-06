Man killed in alleged big cat’s attack in Dudhwa buffer zone; forest authorities await autopsy report

Ramesh Bhargav (40), a resident of Manjhra Purabh village under Tikunia police limits, was allegedly attacked and killed by some big cat on Monday, while he was reported to have gone to his fields to bring fodder, informed Dudhwa field director Sanjay Kumar Pathak.

His dead body with severe injury marks on his hands and feet was recovered late on Monday night from inside the Manjhra Purab forests of Dudhwa buffer zone, he said.

The villagers complained that a tiger had attacked Ramesh and dragged him into the forests, following which on Tuesday they held a demonstration and demanded to trap the errant tiger.

Akashdeep Badhawan, in charge of the Dudhwa buffer zone, SDM Nighasan Rajesh Kumar and other local forest officials rushed to the spot and talked to agitated villagers. After several hours of long negotiations with the irate villagers, the authorities persuaded them on Tuesday evening to hand over the body for a postmortem.

Dudhwa field director Sanjay Kumar Pathak said they would wait for the postmortem report to ascertain the exact cause of death. He said the condition of the body and pattern of attack raised doubts about the attack by a big cat.

He said the postmortem report would clarify if the deceased was attacked by a big cat or some other carnivore or if there was something else.

Manjhra Purab area was recently in news during May and June when a tigress unleashed its terror causing several human casualties. The errant tigress was later trapped on June 30 and sent to Lucknow zoo owing to its physical deformities. – DEOKANT PANDEY