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Man kills colleague with air compressor after spat in Gurugram

Victim from Aligarh died after compressed air ruptured intestines, say doctors; accused welder from Rajasthan held after FIR under BNS murder section.

Published on: Apr 09, 2026 07:49 am IST
By Debashish Karmakar
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A 40-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing his 38-year-old colleague by an air compressor nozzle following a petty argument at a workshop in Sector 82A, police said.

Incident at Sector 82A workshop during lunch hours escalated from jokes to violence; police acted after hospital alerted control room. (File photo)

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Harvinder Singh, a resident of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

The suspect originally from Deeg, Rajasthan, and was arrested from Rampura, Sector-82A, officers aware of the investigation said.

Police said both were working as welders at the workshop for a couple of years. A senior police official, privy to the investigation, said the incident took place between 1.30pm and 2pm on Tuesday, while hanging out together.

“The suspect hurled abuses at the victim, who lost his cool, and both got involved in a scuffle. The suspect was able to subdue him and inserted an air compressor nozzle into his body,” the officer said, asking not to be named.

Police said locals near the workshop rushed in when the victim screamed and raised an alarm. They then took him to a private hospital nearby, where the victim succumbed to his injuries.

 
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Man kills colleague with air compressor after spat in Gurugram
Home / Cities / Other Cities / Man kills colleague with air compressor after spat in Gurugram
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