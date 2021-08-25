Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Man kills pregnant wife, 2 kids in Bihar; arrested
others

Man kills pregnant wife, 2 kids in Bihar; arrested

The accused told police that he killed his wife and two children in a fit of rage after she insisted on visiting her father, claiming his sorcery could cure her, despite his objections
By Prasun K Mishra, Bhabua
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 10:00 PM IST
The police have seized the murder weapon and sent the bodies for postmortem examination. (Representative image)

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his pregnant wife and two children with a spade over a domestic dispute at Sondihara village in Kaimur district on Wednesday, police said.

The police have seized the murder weapon and sent the bodies for postmortem examination, superintendent of police (SP) Rakesh Kumar said.

The accused, identified as Lal Babu Sah (30), told police that he is poor as his small business was hit badly during the pandemic, leaving him frustrated, which was further compounded by his wife’s prolonged illness. He claimed that he suspected his wife Moti Devi’s illness was due to some black magic spell cast by his in-laws.

He added that his wife was influenced by her father, who is a purported sorcerer. She often used to visit sorcerers and give them money against his advice. He told police that he killed her and his two children in a fit of rage when she insisted on visiting his father claiming his sorcery could cure her despite his objections.

RELATED STORIES

Villagers informed police after they found the bodies in a pool of blood in Sah’s thatched outhouse on Wednesday. Station house officer (SHO) Ramanand Mandal rushed to the place and arrested the accused.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Three held in loot case

Mayor, civic chief meet Union health minister in push for PMC medical college NOC

PMC GB meet to decide on leasing of amenity spaces on Thursday

Class 11 admissions: General merit list declared
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Narendra Modi
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Porn racket case
Bigg Boss OTT
India vs England 3rd Test Live Streaming
Narayan Rane
TS EAMCET Result 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP