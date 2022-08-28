Man kills wife, parts of skeleton recovered 43 days later
After the crime, the accused took his wife’s phone to various places, including Kanpur, to mislead the cops
In an elaborately planned and executed plan, a man killed his wife, dismembered her body and buried the parts separately at a deserted spot in Bamrauli. After 43 days, the Puramufti police arrested the accused on Friday and sent him to jail on Saturday.
On his confession, the police recovered parts of the skeleton of the murdered woman buried at different places but within a short distance of each other, police said.
In her complaint to the Puramufti police, one Shahnaz Begum claimed that her daughter, Rabia’s husband, Salman and his kin were harassing her for dowry. Shahnaz suspected foul play as 26-year-old Rabia had gone missing since July 13. She said that Salman and his kin had even assaulted Rabia and had thrown her out of the house on May 3, this year. Later, he had made up with her and they had started living in a separate rented room, she said.
On Shahnaz’s complaint, police registered an FIR under sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 304-B (dowry death), 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) as well as sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act, 1961, and after investigation arrested Salman on Friday night.
During questioning, Salman confessed to have killed Rabia as she used to harass and insult him, police claimed.
SP, city, Santosh Kumar Meena, said that during questioning, Salman said that he had married Rabia on January 7, this year, following an affair. Rabia, who was married at the time, had divorced her husband to marry him. Salman was not keen on the marriage and it was under pressure from Rabia that he married her. However, they used to have arguments and fights over petty issues routinely. Even Salman’s family members were unhappy with the marriage and so Salman and Rabia took a separate room and started living there. However, the arguments and fights continued, he said.
On July 13, Rabia had gone to Bamrauli railway station to see off her sister who was going to Muzaffarnagar. He decided to eliminate her on her way back. He called on her mobile and summoned her to Mundera on the pretext of going on a ride.
“From Mundera, he took Rabia to Preetam Nagar, where they had some tea and snacks at a restaurant and Jhalwa. For four hours the two kept roaming around in the city. At around 9pm he took her to Bamrauli jungle near Lal Bihara area and strangled her using her dupatta,” the officials said.
Salman then cut off her head and hands and buried them in different places in the area itself and returned home. He also burned her clothes. He then took her mobile phone, still switched on, from one place to another, and on July 15 even took the mobile to Kanpur and returned to Prayagraj after leaving the mobile phone in a train—all aimed at misleading the police, he added.
On August 8, Rabia’s sister, Sufia, registered a missing person’s report with the Puramufti police station for Rabia and the police questioned Salman but he denied having any knowledge about her. On August 26, the police again questioned him following the registration of the FIR and he confessed to his crime, police said.
On his confession, police recovered parts of Rabia’s skeleton from the Bamrauli jungle and also recovered the knife used in the crime.
-
Chandigarh | Denying membership costs principal secy health, CGHS 25k
The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has penalised principal secretary, health and family welfare, and the central government health scheme through the additional director for not issuing membership to a judicial member of the Railway Claim Tribunal. Dutt said that the aforementioned acts amounted to deficiency of service and unfair trade practices. It also directed them to pay ₹10,000 as compensation for deficiency in services and unfair trade practice and pay ₹7,000 as litigation expenses.
-
When Rahul Sharma bowled out Sachin Tendulkar, only to be bowled over by the master blaster
When leg-spinner Rahul Sharma had dismissed legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during an IPL game in 2011 playing for Pune Warriors, tall and lanky Rahul had caught attention with his leg-break. Tendulkar put in a word of praise for the Jalandhar-born spinner. People would compare him with India's most successful leg-spinner Anil Kumble and within months he bagged team India berth. A nagging back injury followed by a knee injury, further put Rahul's cricket career at stake.
-
EWS admissions at Chandigarh schools to go online for next academic session
The UT education department is planning to take the admission process for economically weaker section students online for the next academic session — the process for which will start this year in November. The move to take the admission process online is among several initiatives taken up by the UT education department in a bid to increase transparency. Attendance in government schools is also being uploaded online this session as part of the larger efforts.
-
Chandigarh best among UTs in solar power installations
City Beautiful has been rated the best among UTs in solar power installation and was awarded during a function organised by the Association of Renewable Energy Agencies of States, formed by the Union ministry of new and renewable energy, on its 8th Foundation Day Ceremony at Cochin, Kerala. Chandigarh renewable energy, science & technology promotion society (CREST) was also awarded for achieving the second highest renewable energy capacity as on March 31.
-
Bribe allegations: Panjab University initiates probe, transfers JE
Days after the Panjab University Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity, alleging corruption by a junior engineer, JE Lovish was transferred from the construction office pending an inquiry. PU registrar, YP Verma said, “The JE has been transferred from the construction office till the inquiry is complete.” The union had requested for the transfer of the JE and action against him.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics