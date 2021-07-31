Man kills younger brother over theft of 500 in Bihar’s Kaimur district

A 20-year-old man from a village in Kaimur district has been arrested killing his younger brother, a minor, for allegedly stealing ₹500 from his shop.

The incident occurred at Sondhi village under Mohania police station limits of Kaimur district on Friday night.

According to police, their mother Jhuniya Devi filed a murder case against her elder son Ramu Sharma, 20, with Mohania police, alleging that he locked her younger son Khushi Sharma, 15, inside a room and brutally assaulted him, leading to his death.

The accused, however, told police that his brother was a drug addict and often stole cash and valuables from home and his grocery shop. He said he had merely slapped his younger brother when he fell down and died.