Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Man kills younger brother over theft of 500 in Bihar’s Kaimur district
others

Man kills younger brother over theft of 500 in Bihar’s Kaimur district

A 20-year-old man from a village in Kaimur district has been arrested killing his younger brother, a minor, for allegedly stealing ₹500 from his shop
By Prasun K Mishra, Bhabua
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 09:58 PM IST
HT Image

A 20-year-old man from a village in Kaimur district has been arrested killing his younger brother, a minor, for allegedly stealing 500 from his shop.

The incident occurred at Sondhi village under Mohania police station limits of Kaimur district on Friday night.

According to police, their mother Jhuniya Devi filed a murder case against her elder son Ramu Sharma, 20, with Mohania police, alleging that he locked her younger son Khushi Sharma, 15, inside a room and brutally assaulted him, leading to his death.

The accused, however, told police that his brother was a drug addict and often stole cash and valuables from home and his grocery shop. He said he had merely slapped his younger brother when he fell down and died.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephants ‘plot’ a milk heist. Watch adorable video

Woman bags world record title for her mouth gap. Watch video

'Mail from Mars’ brings new images of the Red Planet. Seen viral pics yet?

Giant panda cub balances ball on his paws in an adorable way. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP