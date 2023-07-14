Arif meets Sarus in Kanpur zoo again, bird’s reaction melt hearts

Mohammad Arif drove all the way from Amethi on Friday to meet his friend – the Sarus – in the Kanpur zoo. He bought the ticket and spent 15 minutes in the bird enclosure.

A screengrab from the video that Arif took and uploaded to the internet (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He wore a mask and when he removed it before the Sarus, asking Pehchana, the bird went into overdrive with excitement.

Shaking the neck up and down, the Sarus spread its wings and ran in the enclosure. The video of the bird’s reaction has since gone viral on the internet.

Arif met his special friend after 95 days. Last he came to visit the bird on April 12 this year. Their friendship has been most talked about after videos of Arif and the Sarus went viral last year. The bird was living with Arif after he found it injured and treated it to full recovery.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav went to Amethi to visit this pair and posted videos and pictures on his social media timelines.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

However, the forest department moved the bird to Kanpur zoo on April 9, 2023.

Arif visited the Sarus on Friday and the Sarus reacted the same way it reacted seeing him in April.

Arif said that the Sarus appeared weak and thin. “Release him in the open please, don’t hand it over to me but do release him. It appears distressed and I am pained.

“I just wanted to see my bird; if I could have my way, I would visit it every day.”